Fantom (FTM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $116.77 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 35% higher against the dollar. One Fantom token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00050675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.77 or 0.00635242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00069018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00027888 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

About Fantom

FTM is a token. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

