Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.44.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.83. 102,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,575. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

