Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Shares Down 5.5%

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.50 and last traded at $34.60. 4,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 129,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fathom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fathom in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,443,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

