Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FBSS opened at $21.28 on Thursday. Fauquier Bankshares has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 73,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 51,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. It provides various loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land, residential real estate, personal, and home equity lines of credit, as well as automobile and various consumer financing services.

