FB Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

NYSE FBK opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,560.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317. 45.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $993,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

