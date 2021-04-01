FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,029.89

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,029.89 ($13.46) and traded as low as GBX 940 ($12.28). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 1,008 ($13.17), with a volume of 142,739 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get FDM Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,029.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,038.21. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.

FDM Group Company Profile (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.