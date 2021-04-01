FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,029.89

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,029.89 ($13.46) and traded as low as GBX 940 ($12.28). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 1,008 ($13.17), with a volume of 142,739 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,029.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,038.21. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.
FDM Group Company Profile (LON:FDM)
FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.
