Feathercoin Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $7.85 million and $23,585.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011199 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

