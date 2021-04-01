Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Sells $1,501,950.00 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $1,501,950.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $487,050.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $975,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $989,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $897,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $438,750.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $842,300.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $822,200.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $822,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,541,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGM traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.69. 37,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,434. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $63.75 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

