Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 5,203 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 120,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 110,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after buying an additional 38,002 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in The Progressive by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Progressive by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,200,000 after buying an additional 668,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,618 shares of company stock worth $2,202,362. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR stock opened at $95.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $70.72 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.98.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

