Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,131 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in Hexcel by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 6,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 326,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 55,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

