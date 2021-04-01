Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $54,680,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $6,358,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

OSK stock opened at $118.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $123.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

