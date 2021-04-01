Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,182 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 31.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,063,084 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $212,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,386 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,465 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 460,360 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after acquiring an additional 68,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

