Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,599 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ingevity by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ingevity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 12.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $75.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $79.68.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

