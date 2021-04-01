Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 110.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 41.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,627 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 22,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 88.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 73,035 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWT opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.08. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. Research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

