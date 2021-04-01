Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 316.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,485 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 71.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 16.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,433,000 after purchasing an additional 157,288 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.97 on Thursday. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

