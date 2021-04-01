Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 322.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of CSW Industrials worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 23,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

CSWI opened at $135.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.85. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $139.01.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $89.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $267,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,091.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $672,288. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.