Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 48,777 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 122.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,777 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.59% of Consolidated Water worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 47,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after buying an additional 42,898 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

