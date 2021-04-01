Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Qorvo by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Qorvo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $182.70 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $72.93 and a one year high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.95.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

