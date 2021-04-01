Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,284 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,873 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNV opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

