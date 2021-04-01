Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 43,315 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,315 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.40.

NYSE IEX opened at $209.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.20 and its 200-day moving average is $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $127.48 and a 12-month high of $212.35.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

