Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,470 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 13.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in CommScope by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. As a group, analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COMM. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

