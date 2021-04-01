Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.05% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.54. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. As a group, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

In related news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $257,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $257,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,021,660 over the last three months. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

