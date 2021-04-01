FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.27.

FedEx stock opened at $284.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

