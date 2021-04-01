FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FDX. Argus upped their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.27.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX opened at $284.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.30. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,989,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.