Feellike One Day Volume Reaches $3.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Feellike token can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,318.85 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00063522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.07 or 0.00331727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.38 or 0.00799900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00089564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028491 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.