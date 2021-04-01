Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $267.75

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.75 ($3.50) and traded as high as GBX 381.32 ($4.98). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 355.60 ($4.65), with a volume of 4,529,703 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 350.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 267.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 8%. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

