Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,103,900 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 2,628,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 125.2 days.

Shares of Fibra UNO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,282. Fibra UNO has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

Trust FIBRA UNO (ÂFibra UNOÂ) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO AdministraciÃ³n, SA de CV, (the ÂTrustorÂ) and Deutsche Bank MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, DivisiÃ³n Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (ÂDeutsche Bank MÃ©xicoÂ) as Trustee Institution.

