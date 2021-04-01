FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The company’s revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $260,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $1,445,240 in the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

