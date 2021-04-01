Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.40% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,779,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1,026.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 735,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,458,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $51.55.

