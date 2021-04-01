Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity National Financial worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,891,000. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,537,000 after buying an additional 1,729,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,611,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,753,000 after buying an additional 1,396,342 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,284,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,136,000 after buying an additional 1,067,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

NYSE FNF traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 27,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.