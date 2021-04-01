Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,041,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391,191 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 5.80% of Fidelity National Financial worth $666,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.19. 28,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,391. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

