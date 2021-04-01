Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Update

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $3.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,553. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $112.20 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a PE ratio of -800.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Insiders sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

