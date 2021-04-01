Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,802 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $108,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 190.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 13,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 34.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

FRGI opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $330.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.16.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.