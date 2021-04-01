Filecoin Price Up 114.1% This Week (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 114.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $193.03 or 0.00326066 BTC on major exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $12.25 billion and approximately $12.11 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00064421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.15 or 0.00780637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00089137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00047903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029069 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00014465 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 63,474,989 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

Filecoin Coin Trading

