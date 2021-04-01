Financial Comparison: Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) vs. Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR)

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) and Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

This table compares Acasti Pharma and Acura Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma N/A -342.52% -112.03% Acura Pharmaceuticals -19.89% -1.36% -34.83%

1.1% of Acasti Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Acura Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Acasti Pharma has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acura Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Acasti Pharma and Acura Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma 0 3 2 0 2.40 Acura Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acasti Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $2.81, suggesting a potential upside of 368.33%. Given Acasti Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Acasti Pharma is more favorable than Acura Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acasti Pharma and Acura Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma N/A N/A -$25.51 million ($0.23) -2.61 Acura Pharmaceuticals $2.66 million 2.74 N/A N/A N/A

Acura Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Acasti Pharma.

Summary

Acasti Pharma beats Acura Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acasti Pharma

There is no company description available for Acasti Pharma Inc.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products. The company has six additional opioid products in various stages of formulation development. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Egalet US, Inc.; and Egalet Ltd. to manufacture and commercialize Oxaydo products worldwide; and development and commercialization agreement with Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC to develop LTX-03, an immediate-release tablets utilizing LIMITx technology. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Palatine, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.