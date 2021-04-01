Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Acquires Shares of 36,126 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,781,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 12.4% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $364.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,025. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.51. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $200.00 and a one year high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

