Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Buys Shares of 72,531 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF makes up about 9.8% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV owned approximately 1.87% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 24,414 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 37,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RTM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.99. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,666. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $158.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.37 and its 200-day moving average is $137.10.

