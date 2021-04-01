Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Invests $3.20 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.34. 96,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,821. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.91 and its 200 day moving average is $126.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $117.75 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

