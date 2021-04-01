Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Makes New $12.89 Million Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 161,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,891,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 12.5% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.26. The company had a trading volume of 351,423 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.90.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.