Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.12 on Thursday, hitting $367.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,988. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.13 and a 12-month high of $366.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.41 and a 200-day moving average of $336.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

