Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,000. iShares Asia 50 ETF comprises about 4.6% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Asia 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.75. 2,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,067. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average is $86.21.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

