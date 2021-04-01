Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Takes $7.42 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,000. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises 7.2% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,952,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,103,000 after purchasing an additional 250,395 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,001,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,263,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOX traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.01. 3,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,087. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $135.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.53.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

