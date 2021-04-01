Financial Review: Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) vs. Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA)

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) and Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Identiv alerts:

40.5% of Identiv shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Identiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Media 100 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Identiv and Media 100’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Identiv -8.02% -15.46% -6.78% Media 100 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Identiv and Media 100, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Identiv 0 0 4 0 3.00 Media 100 0 0 0 0 N/A

Identiv currently has a consensus price target of $9.17, suggesting a potential downside of 20.84%. Given Identiv’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Identiv is more favorable than Media 100.

Volatility & Risk

Identiv has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Media 100 has a beta of -1.23, indicating that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Identiv and Media 100’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Identiv $83.75 million 2.51 -$1.15 million ($0.14) -82.71 Media 100 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Media 100 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Identiv.

Summary

Identiv beats Media 100 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle. The Identity segment provides smart card readers, which include various contact, contactless, portable, and mobile smart card readers, as well as tokens and terminals to enable logical access, and security and identification applications, such as national ID, payment, e-health, and e-government. The company also offers near field communication and radio frequency identification products, including inlays and inlay-based; labels and tags, as well as other radio frequency and integrated circuits components for use in various applications, such as virtual reality, games, loyalty cards, mobile payment systems, transit and event ticketing, and brand authenticity foe pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, hospital resource management, cold-chain management, and others; and access cards. It markets and sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, dealers, systems integrators, value added resellers, resellers, and Internet, as well as directly to end users. Identiv, Inc. has a strategic partnership with CertiPath. The company was formerly known as Identive Group, Inc. and changed its name to Identiv, Inc. in May 2014. Identiv, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Media 100 Company Profile

Media 100 Inc. designs, develops, and sells media systems for content design. Its product lines consist of 844/X, a system for content design; Media 100 i, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Macintosh; and iFinish, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Windows. The company's products are personal computer-based workstations configured with proprietary software and hardware for performing video, audio, graphics, and metadata processing functions in real time. The company also offers technical support, software upgrades, and maintenance contracts. The company sells its products worldwide through direct sales force, value-added resellers, and distributors to broadcast designers, visual effects artists, and video editors of professional television and post-production establishments. Media 100 Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.