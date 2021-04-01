First Bancorp Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of FBNC opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,380.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Insiders sold 10,001 shares of company stock worth $370,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

