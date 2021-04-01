First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – DA Davidson cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $213.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 772,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 344,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.