First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.97% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $20,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 115,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 38.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 997,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 279,620 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at $747,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.