First Financial Bankshares, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Financial Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $46.73 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 106,308 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

