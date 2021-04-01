First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,280,365 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 12.6% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $284,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $235.77 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.