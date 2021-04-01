First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Down 19.8% in March

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 978,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

FR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FR traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,431. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

