First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.41

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.41 and traded as low as C$18.81. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$19.60, with a volume of 669,052 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on FR. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 181.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.50.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,343,000. Also, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 73,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.66, for a total value of C$1,298,133.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns -41,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($733,013.62). Insiders have sold 135,007 shares of company stock worth $2,547,429 in the last ninety days.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

